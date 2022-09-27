Dianne Wiest Talks Tackling The Prison System In Mayor Of Kingstown - Exclusive Interview

Miriam is the glue that holds the McLusky family together. What was it like playing Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler, and Taylor Handley's mom on the show? Do any moments from filming stand out to you in working with your onscreen sons?

Yeah, I think it was Episode 1. The first scene I do with Jeremy, who is ... I adore working with him. He's such a great actor. It's right after my oldest son is shot and killed, and it's a weird thing. I'm sort of accusing him, but what I'm really trying to do is save him from the same fate. But it's hostile; it's mean because Miriam is a woman that's filled with rage because of her losses.

You have an epic moment where you slap Jeremy Renner's character, Mike, in a desperate plea for him to understand the loss and heartbreak that you've had in the family. How did you prepare for that scene? How long did it take to shoot, [and] what was it like getting to Hollywood-slap a [super]hero?

I had to have stunt help. There would've been stunt help anyway, but I needed to have a stuntman tell me that I wasn't going to hurt him. The camera had to angle a different way so that I was sure I wouldn't hurt him because I am no good at that kind of violence; I'm a failure. I did not enjoy [it]. I was very happy when that scene was over. I don't enjoy hitting people.

Did he walk you through that and tell you that it was okay?

Yeah. He was wonderful, and he didn't flinch. Of course, I'm the least of the violence that happens to him in the show [because] he goes through so much, but he didn't flinch. I would've gone, "Oh, don't, don't," but he stood his ground there. I actually ended up slapping him and then hitting him on the shoulder because that is something I could do more easily.