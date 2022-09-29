Grey's Anatomy's Sarah Drew Has A Clear Opinion On Ellen Pompeo's Step Back From The Series

Sarah Drew spoke on the red carpet in support of her "Grey's Anatomy" co-star Ellen Pompeo (via Entertainment Tonight). "I mean, she has been killing it for so many years, building that show up from the ground up," Drew said. "Of course, she wants to go off and do other incredible things." This is, naturally, a very sensible tactic to take as 19 years of working on a single show has to take its toll on an actor.

"I know that when I'm behind the camera and part of the creative process and producing and writing and directing, I am activated on all cylinders, on every level," Drew went on. "And acting, you know, I get to dive into some piece of it, but getting to do all of the stuff it's so exciting, it's such an exhilarating ride. So yeah, I wish her the best. I think it's gonna be awesome."

It's nice to know that Pompeo has supportive friends like Drew to help her as she makes this transition. Though Pompeo will only appear in eight episodes of Season 19 of "Grey's Anatomy," she will stay as an executive producer for the series. Hopefully, her newfound freedom will allow her to pursue some exciting projects.