Brian Cox Drew Inspiration From These Real-Life People For His Performance In Prisoner's Daughter - Exclusive

Let's be clear: Brian Cox has never done prison time or been arrested for a crime. But he acknowledges (via The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal) that he had a tough upbringing in the city of Dundee, Scotland, where he faced bullying at school and could have easily become a delinquent himself. These experiences informed his portrayal of the dying criminal Max in "Prisoner's Daughter."

"I know people who've been to prison, and I was aware of people who [were] going to prison when I was very young," he told us. "I could see some of the less attractive of my classmates at school — not necessarily in my class, but people who could be quite violent — I could see them ending up in a certain way. I was always aware of that because I absolutely loathe violence and I can't be dealing with it in any shape or form."

But Cox, whose family also experienced poverty after the death of his father (who ran a grocery store in Dundee), said that the travails of his early life gave him the kind of empathy necessary to play a character like Max.

"You do try to understand what makes one behave the way they behave," he explained. "A lot of it is to do with repression — how you repress what you feel, how you repress who you are. It makes it, from the acting point of view, so much easier to play because it's an open book; you can just do it. You use your imagination. What is it like to be deprived? What is it like to be in that kind of situation? I've played a few people in that boat."

"Prisoner's Daughter" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.