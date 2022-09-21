Brian Cox And Kate Beckinsale On Their New Film, Prisoner's Daughter - Exclusive Interview

Brian, for a role like Max, would you talk to ex-cons or people who have had prison experiences? Or do you just go by your own intuition and the script?

Cox: I know people who've been to prison, and I was aware of people who [were] going to prison when I was very young. I could see some of the less attractive of my classmates at school — not necessarily in my class, but people who could be quite violent — I could see them ending up in a certain way. I was always aware of that because I absolutely loathe violence and I can't be dealing with it in any shape or form.

You do try to understand what makes one behave the way they behave. A lot of it is to do with repression — how you repress what you feel, how you repress who you are.

It makes it, from the acting point of view, so much easier to play because it's an open book; you can just do it. You use your imagination. What is it like to be deprived? What is it like to be in that kind of situation? I've played a few people in that boat. ... [Max's] illness is going to carry him off, but he needs to make this peace with his daughter. It's the most important thing in his life. He can't leave this life without having made peace and having [made] sure that she's going to be okay.

When the two of you are doing these raw, emotional scenes, how do you prepare for those?

Cox: We laugh a lot. What we do is we enjoy what we do. There's a lot of lightness, and it's a corollary to what we are doing, and [a] necessary corollary, because otherwise it becomes so leaden. You have to keep it up there; you have to keep the air [in] it. You've got to keep the air to keep the ball in the air; you've got to do that no matter how desperate [what] you're dealing with [is].

When you do that, there's more possibilities in the playing. There's more possibilities in the range of what you do. When you work with somebody like Kate, that's the big advantage because she plays the same game, so it's so easy. It really is. You've done your own homework, she's certainly done her homework, and you come together in a harmony.