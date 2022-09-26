Why Brian Cox And Kate Beckinsale Were Perfect For The New Film Prisoner's Daughter - Exclusive

"Prisoner's Daughter," a new film directed by Catherine Hardwicke, stars Brian Cox and Kate Beckinsale as Max and Maxine, an estranged father and daughter who have not seen or spoken with each other in 12 years. Max, a one-time prize fighter, fell into a life of crime and drugs over the years and is now doing time in a Nevada prison. Maxine, who once was a dancer at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, now works in a hotel laundry and as a waitress to support herself and her son, Ezra (Christopher Convery).

When Max is let out of prison early after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, the only person he can turn to is an embittered Maxine, who has no desire for her father to live with her. But Max wants to make amends before he dies, calling in favors to help Maxine improve her life while helping to fend off her drug-addicted ex-husband (Tyson Ritter) and his increasingly aggressive demands to see his son.

"Prisoner's Daughter" tackles many of the themes that recur in Hardwicke's previous work, including "Thirteen," "Lords of Dogtown," "Miss Bala," and, yes, even the original "Twilight." Damaged families, people surviving on the fringes of society, the impact of addiction on a person's life — they're all here, given extra intensity by the powerful performances of both stars.

"The complicated father-daughter dynamics were very interesting," Catherine Hardwicke tells Looper when asked what drew her to the story. "Seeing these two try to work out their past ... How can you bring this new life in a way back to his daughter and his family?"