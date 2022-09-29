The Official Trailer For Yellowstone Season 5 Teases Something We Always Hoped For The Duttons

In May of 2022, cameras officially started rolling on "Yellowstone" Season 5. Over the course of its four seasons released thus far, "Yellowstone" has become one of the more popular present day prestige TV series, especially among those whose predominate TV service is a traditional cable subscription, which remains the only real way to watch new episodes when they premiere. Anticipation for Season 5, then, is high among the show's growing fanbase.

Notably, Season 5 will premiere with a couple of changes to its cast. Among these "Yellowstone" Season 5 casting developments, actor Josh Lucas will be back as a young John Dutton for the first time since Season 2, while Mo actor Mo Brings Plenty and Lynelle Perry actor Wendy Moniz are now series regulars.

Fans got their first, brief look at what the upcoming season might look like in a "Yellowstone" Season 5 teaser released in August of 2022. Now, the first proper trailer for the next installment of "Yellowstone" is here, and it hints at a plot development about which many viewers will be happy regarding the Duttons.