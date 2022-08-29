Tense Yellowstone Season 5 Teaser Is Barely A Taste Of What's To Come
Ah, the Dutton family. They're a shifty but loyal bunch who have roped millions into watching Paramount's smash hit "Yellowstone." Season 4 concluded on January 2 of this year, and it's been a long eight months without a taste of what's to come in Season 5. Until now. Paramount has dropped the first tease for the upcoming seasons, and it's very much a tease in all sense of the word.
If you're looking for a full-blown Season 5 trailer, this isn't it. We've been handed a 15-second clip with new footage of "Yellowstone," with the usual suspects at its center. It'll likely be another month or so before we get a trailer, so the teaser will have to suffice. Hey, we'll take what we can get at this point. There's not a lot to unpack here, but this new tease makes us extremely excited for Season 5 when it drops with a two-hour special on November 13.
The Duttons are back in the first look at Yellowstone Season 5
The 15-second tease for "Yellowstone" Season 5 gives us a brief glimpse of major the major players — John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). These are super quick shots, but everyone seems to be on their own mission. At the end, we see patriarch John walking down a hallway dressed in a black blazer and matching cowboy hat. Behind him is his daughter Beth and governor Lynelle Perry (Wendy Moniz).
"We'll show the world who we are," John narrates. "And what we do." At the end of the trailer "All Will Be Revealed" is plastered across the screen, and it'll be a long two and a half months before we find out what that is. Will John be elected governor? Will Kayce run as a democrat and take down pops? Hopefully, we learn more in the official trailer when it debuts.