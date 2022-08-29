Tense Yellowstone Season 5 Teaser Is Barely A Taste Of What's To Come

Ah, the Dutton family. They're a shifty but loyal bunch who have roped millions into watching Paramount's smash hit "Yellowstone." Season 4 concluded on January 2 of this year, and it's been a long eight months without a taste of what's to come in Season 5. Until now. Paramount has dropped the first tease for the upcoming seasons, and it's very much a tease in all sense of the word.

If you're looking for a full-blown Season 5 trailer, this isn't it. We've been handed a 15-second clip with new footage of "Yellowstone," with the usual suspects at its center. It'll likely be another month or so before we get a trailer, so the teaser will have to suffice. Hey, we'll take what we can get at this point. There's not a lot to unpack here, but this new tease makes us extremely excited for Season 5 when it drops with a two-hour special on November 13.