What Law & Order: Organized Crime's Danielle Moné Truitt Thinks About Those Comparisons To SVU's Benson - Exclusive

When Christopher Meloni walked away from "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" over a decade ago, he left fans stunned.

After 12 years of playing Detective Elliot Stabler alongside Mariska Hargitay's portrayal of Olivia Benson — and as many years of fans wishing the two would become an item — Meloni simply vanished, with Stabler abruptly retiring from the police force off-screen during the series' Season 13 premiere. In 2021, after 10 long years, Meloni re-emerged with a show of his own, "Law & Order: Organized Crime," which airs Thursday nights on NBC.

With Meloni once again portraying Stabler, the veteran detective returned to the NYPD following his wife's murder, joining the organized crime task force that is led by Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt). But despite a new department and a new team, the "will they or won't they" attraction between Stabler and Benson — known collectively as Bensler — continues through "Law & Order" crossover events.

Now in Season 3, "Law & Order: Organized Crime" has mapped out a new onscreen relationship for Stabler with Bell, one that's much more platonic than the Bensler glory days. Yet some fans can't seem to shake the idea that Bell is somehow replacing Benson.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, "Law & Order: Organized Crime" star Danielle Moné Truitt responded to what it's been like being compared to Benson.