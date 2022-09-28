Hocus Pocus 2 Director Teases A Clever Binx Return

Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" may be reuniting the infamous Sanderson Sisters this Halloween season, but there's going to be a very important ingredient missing from the "Hocus Pocus" character cauldron. According to reports, Binx — the legendary black cat who helped stop Winifred "Winnie" Sanderson (Bette Midler), Sarah Sanderson (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary Sanderson (Kathy Najimy) in the 1993 original — won't be making a talking appearance in the Anne Fletcher-directed sequel (via Entertainment Weekly). But what about the man behind the feline?

As "Hocus Pocus" fans all know, Binx was actually a human once named Thackery Binx from the 1600s who was transformed into a cat by Winnie Sanderson. The Thackery character was played by Sean Murray, while Binx was voiced by Jason Marsden. According to EW, Marsden will not be reprising his role as everyone's favorite immortal kitty, with him confirming so on Instagram. "I'm not in it," Marsden said. "And that's OK. It's fine. It looks cool, though. I'm very happy it looks cool ... It looks like they're taking the fans seriously maybe. It looks sinister with a little bit of silly, just like the first one is. And I'm definitely looking forward to seeing it."

Murray, meanwhile, has neither confirmed nor denied whether he will be in "Hocus Pocus 2." When we last saw Thackery, the character had taken his human form again after the defeat of the Sandersons and reunited with his sister in the afterlife. Now, for the sequel, it looks like fans could be getting an updated peak into Binx's 17th-century past.