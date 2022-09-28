How Fans Feel About Wolverine And Deadpool Coming Together In The MCU

How do film fans react when two of the most fan-crushed Marvel characters in the history of Marvel-dom are tossed into a cinematic landscape already bulging at the seams with more superhero franchises than you can shake a foam-muscle-padded latex onesie at?

Well, considering the above duo-to-be consists of claws-a-poppin' mustelid-man Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and snark-slinging Merc with a Mouth Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), let's assume fan response to their joining forces in the forthcoming "Deadpool 3" falls into the "Hey, this looks swell" category. The question then narrows down to just how swell movie-goers imagine this shiny new super-bro buddy flick will turn out.

At first glance, the concept of setting these two super-disruptive supes loose in the same movie seems like a recipe for unmitigated pandemonium, which, one can only hope, is exactly the intended result. And, if fan comments about the pending Wolverine-Deadpool BFFery are anything to go by, lobbing these two wildly popular, surprisingly resistant-to-damage guys into the next outing in the Deadpool-verse is a match made in Marvel heaven.