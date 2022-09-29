Cobra Kai's Martin Kove Details How Quentin Tarantino Majorly Impacted This Facet Of His Life - Exclusive

Since 2019, prolific actor Martin Kove has been enjoying the resurgence of his ultimate "The Karate Kid" villain John Kreese in the hit Netflix series "Cobra Kai." Joining the series in Season 2, Kove immediately became a fixture on "Cobra Kai" as the story picks up on the lives of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) more than 35 years after Daniel upset Johnny in the All-Valley Tournament in California's San Fernando Valley.

Following the dramatic conclusion of "Cobra Kai" Season 4 — where Kreese's business partner and longtime friend Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) frames him for the brutal beating of Cobra Kai dojo member Stingray (Paul Walter Hauser) — Season 5 finds the fallen sensei behind bars. Meanwhile, Daniel and Johnny, who are facing increasing threats to their livelihoods from Silver, resort to visiting Kreese in prison to gain insight into their collective enemy's motivation.

Kove's starring turn in "Cobra Kai" is one of the latest roles in the actor's illustrious career, where he has amassed more than 225 roles since 1971. In addition to his legendary turn as Kreese, Kove has appeared in such series as "Cagney & Lacey" and "The Edge of Night" and films including "Death Race 2000," "Rambo: First Blood Part II," and "Wyatt Earp." The latter film found Kove playing in his all-time favorite genre — the Western — and thanks to Quentin Tarantino, the actor was able to slip on some cowboy boots once again for the Oscar-winning filmmaker's latest epic.