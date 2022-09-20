Cobra Kai's Martin Kove Discusses The Evolving Story Of John Kreese - Exclusive Interview

Congratulations on "Cobra Kai" Season 5 — I love the cigar, a celebratory stogie for another successful season!

Someone just sent me a box. You do a successful show and all of a sudden people start sending you things. [laughs]

Of course, the Emmy Awards were last night. I was hoping Season 4 was going to be nominated for the top award like Season 3 was.

We're in the wrong category anyway. We're in the comedy category. The only thing that's comical about John Kreese is the mere fact that a lot of people are rooting for him and how he manipulates everything. But I signed on for this show because I wanted the character to be more vulnerable. I wanted the character to be more versatile. I told that to the writers — I wasn't interested in playing him like John Kreese in "Karate Kid," and every season, they're giving me more and more of this emotional texture.

It's drama; it's not comedy. I'm not the protagonist — Billy [Zabka] and Ralph [Macchio] are — but there's not a lot of comedy with Billy and Ralph's characters. Some of it is ironic. They're both wonderful, especially this season. Billy's the king of irreverence, so that's funny. But putting us in a comedy category, we don't have a chance to win anything. Put us in the drama category.

Absolutely. I'm sure the show for you guys isn't about winning awards anyway. You're winners because of the way the show resonates with the fans. To me, that's the greatest award any actor could ever hope for.

Absolutely, and it's a family show. It really is. If I go to a convention or I talk to anybody in the supermarket — I'm here in Nashville — people stop you and I say, "Well, why do you like the show?" They all say the same thing. They all say that they tried to get their kids to watch "Karate Kid" when "Cobra Kai" came out, and the kids said, "No, no, no." Then, after they watched "Cobra Kai," they went to the parents and they said, "You know those movies you were telling us about, about the background of those characters? Let's watch them." So they watch it together.

Now, after seeing the movie, the family sits around together and watches "Cobra Kai," something that's a rarity for television. We used to do it with the "Ed Sullivan Show." When Ed Sullivan was on, we'd do it. That's why it's so popular, because it's the only show that's written really well for the entire family.