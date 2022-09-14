Looper's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Fans' Choice For Their Favorite Quentin Tarantino Movie

Coming in first place in our survey is "Pulp Fiction," with 27.76% of respondents choosing it as their favorite Quentin Tarantino film. With a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta-led film is the highest-rated film in Tarantino's catalog. It also has the highest audience score, with a whopping 96% on the aggregator site. While the average movie fan will recognize a Tarantino film just by its name, there's something different about "Pulp Fiction." It's possibly the most Tarantino film the director has ever made, with its number one spot in our survey not surprising at all.

At number two in the poll is "Inglorious Basterds," with 18.18% of the vote. The 2009 film has arguably the best performance ever in a Tarantino film, with Christoph Waltz playing one of cinema's most horrific villains ever. Waltz's performance as Col. Hans Landa earned the actor his first Academy Award. Performances by Brad Pitt, Diane Kruger, and Mélanie Laurent were also widely praised in the alternate-history flick.

With 12.34% of the vote is "Kill Bill: Vol. 1." The revenge film technically counts as one movie alongside its 2004 sequel, but movie fans tend to view them as different entities since that's how they were released. The sequel came in fifth in our poll, with 11.2% of respondents choosing it as their favorite Tarantino film. But one film split up the two movies, which was another big project for Waltz.