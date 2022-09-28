Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Eye-Popping Runtime Suggests A Sprawling Epic

Fans took notice when sites for several movie theater chains, such as Regal, listed "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" with a runtime of 2 hours and 41 minutes. Following the spotting of the information, The Direct reported that Disney confirmed the listings as accurate.

The length of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" gives it the distinction of being the second-longest MCU movie to date, behind 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" at 3 hours and 1 minute. In comparison to some other recent superhero efforts, the film beats out 2021's "The Eternals," which spans 2 hours and 37 minutes, and it rivals the jaw-dropping runtime of "The Batman," which goes for 2 hours and 56 minutes.

The extended runtime of the film suggests that it will be diving deep into each and every one of its plot threads, of which there already appear to be many. The movie will see Letitia Wright's Shuri stepping up into a more heroic role, Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda mourning the loss of her son T'Challa, Dominique Thorne making her MCU debut as Riri Williams aka Ironheart ahead of her own Disney+ series, and Tenoch Huerta's Namor launching an all-out attack on Wakanda, just to name a few major points.

Overall, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is shaping up to be an exciting epic that goes further in-depth with its narrative than the original movie. Fans should just expect to be sitting in that movie theater chair for quite a while.