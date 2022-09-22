Letitia Wright Calls Wakanda Forever 'A Beautiful Love Letter' To Chadwick Boseman - Exclusive

The future of the "Black Panther" series has been up in the air since the tragic passing of T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman. The year 2020 was difficult for countless reasons, but losing Boseman to colon cancer (per NBC) sent the MCU fandom into deep mourning. Rather than end the series, however, Marvel Studios is moving forward with the second installment of "Black Panther," titled "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Even the name feels like a remembrance of our fallen king.

Fans got one last chance to say goodbye to Boseman when "What If...?" featured a voice cameo from Boseman that centers around the concept of T'Challa becoming Starlord instead of Black Panther. Though Boseman's last acting project has come and gone, that won't stop the MCU from honoring both his and T'Challa's memories throughout the franchise, especially during "Wakanda Forever."

Shuri actor Letitia Wright spoke to our sister site, The List, in an exclusive interview for her new film, "The Silent Twins." While she couldn't tell us much about "Wakanda Forever," she did say that it's a love letter to Boseman — and could we really ask for anything else?