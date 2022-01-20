The Batman Will Have A Jaw-Dropping Run Time
Ten years ago, people couldn't believe that Christopher Nolan was getting ready to put out a 164-minute-long comic book movie in "The Dark Knight Rises" (via IGN). Well to that, "The Batman" director Matt Reeves says: Hold my batarang.
On Thursday, it was revealed that Reeves' upcoming Warner Bros. flick will be the longest solo Batman film ever, and one of the lengthiest superhero movies of all-time, per The Hollywood Reporter. That says a lot about the place of "The Batman" in both DC and cinematic history, seeing all the other big blockbusters that have come out with hefty run times, including Tim Burton's "Batman" and "Batman Returns," Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame" and "Infinity War," and the "Dark Knight" trilogy.
At four hours and two minutes, Zack Snyder's "Justice League" is technically the longest comic book movie ever released. However, "Endgame" at three hours and one minute is the longest to ever be released in theaters. So where does "The Batman" stack up?
Running time for The Batman is nearly three hours
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Reeves' "The Batman" will clock in at a whopping two hours and 55 minutes — making it the second longest superhero flick to ever hit the big screen. Insiders at Warner Bros. said there will be roughly eight minutes of credits.
The running time for "The Batman" has been a hot topic of discussion on social media and fansites following the recent reveal of the movie's PG-13 rating. Studio execs, due to ratings requirements, were ultimately forced to release the official time this week, THR reports. Since the movie is over 2 hours and 30 minutes, theaters will automatically be forced to take away at least one showing a day. But insiders say Warner Bros. will make up for it by rolling the film out on more screens when its released on March 4.
"If [they're] doing a proper detective version Batman then longer running time is good," said Twitter user John McHale. "Do what y'all need to do," tweeted @TheRealJQB. "Give us a great film at all [costs]."