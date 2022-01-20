The Batman Will Have A Jaw-Dropping Run Time

Ten years ago, people couldn't believe that Christopher Nolan was getting ready to put out a 164-minute-long comic book movie in "The Dark Knight Rises" (via IGN). Well to that, "The Batman" director Matt Reeves says: Hold my batarang.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Reeves' upcoming Warner Bros. flick will be the longest solo Batman film ever, and one of the lengthiest superhero movies of all-time, per The Hollywood Reporter. That says a lot about the place of "The Batman" in both DC and cinematic history, seeing all the other big blockbusters that have come out with hefty run times, including Tim Burton's "Batman" and "Batman Returns," Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame" and "Infinity War," and the "Dark Knight" trilogy.

At four hours and two minutes, Zack Snyder's "Justice League" is technically the longest comic book movie ever released. However, "Endgame" at three hours and one minute is the longest to ever be released in theaters. So where does "The Batman" stack up?