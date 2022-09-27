The September Box Office Just Hit A Record Nobody Wanted

It's not exactly news that movie theaters have faced some real obstacles in recent years. A flourishing streaming market has put a real dent in attendance, particularly given how expensive a trip to the theater has become. And that was the case even before the COVID-19 pandemic when a great many studios decided to simply skip the big screen and cut distribution deals with the likes of Netflix and Hulu — and people had even less incentive to attend the theater.

Those of us who still made it a point to attend the movies "in person" could do little during this time than watch our favorite theaters board themselves up, with many simply going under along with countless other businesses. As the world has, for better or worse, barrelled toward reopening, the obvious hope has been that the lion's share of the theaters would rebound.

Unfortunately, it hasn't shaken out that way. To this day even some of the most iconic movie theaters, like Hollywood's historic Cinerama Dome, have their futures stuck in limbo (via Deadline). Meanwhile, Regal Cinemas' parent company has filed for bankruptcy, and AMC Theaters struggles to stay afloat. The box office receipts for this past month have brought more bad news, leaving the question mark over the future of movie theaters stubbornly still hanging.