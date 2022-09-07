Cineworld And Regal Cinema Finally Address The Future Of Their Theaters

If you've masked up and gone to the movies at all since the COVID-19 pandemic began, you may have noticed fewer people sitting nearby in the audience. That's because movie theaters were really hit hard by the pandemic, even with COVID relief funds available from the government. Franchise films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "The Batman" were big box office hits this year, but as the Sacramento Bee writes, "foot traffic at five of the largest theater chains in the U.S. is still lagging far behind 2019 numbers." While the industry is in a much different place than at the beginning of the pandemic, it does appear that some former moviegoers would still rather watch movies at home rather than sit in a crowded auditorium.

One chain, AMC, has surprised stockholders with financial success, but other theater businesses are struggling, especially Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas. Here's more on what their website recently announced about Cineworld's finances and how it will affect their theaters.