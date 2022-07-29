AMC Theaters Suffered A Staggering Drop-Off In 2022 Foot Traffic

The COVID-19 pandemic reached the United States in early 2020, and it certainly uprooted several aspects of life that many of us have taken for granted. The virus forced businesses, public places, and even schools to close while causing a tremendous amount of causalities and long-term effects that are still poorly understood.

Even now, COVID-19 continues to mutate into different variants, and according to the CDC, each variant has the potential to be more or less transmissible. In response, many eschewed gatherings of people, while most restaurants had to move away from in-person dining and instead survived on take-out orders alone. As reported by The Washington Post, it is estimated that 90,000 restaurants did not survive the ordeal by 2021 and were forced to close permanently.

One of the hardest hit businesses over the course of this pandemic has been the film industry. Many production companies opted to release many of their movies directly to streaming, with varying outcomes. The New York Times notes that Warner Bros. released their entire 2021 slate directly to streaming, while Scarlett Johansson sued Disney over the release of "Black Widow" and royalty payments that did not necessarily take into account the effect that streaming had on box office figures.

Despite all the friction, perhaps the biggest loser when it comes to the entertainment industry and the response to the pandemic has been movie theaters. In fact, one of the largest chains of movie theaters has suffered a rather remarkable decline in patrons.