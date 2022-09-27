Succession's Brian Cox On The Future Of His Character And The Show - Exclusive

Acclaimed Scottish actor Brian Cox has a career that stretches back to the 1960s, when he began working on the stage while still a teenager. His film and TV career goes back decades as well, and among his most famous roles are the first version of Hannibal Lecter in "Manhunter," Argyle Wallace in "Braveheart," Dr. Guggenheim in "Rushmore," Colonel William Stryker in "X2," famed attorney Melvin Belli in "Zodiac," and Winston Churchill in "Churchill."

But even with a long, esteemed, and award-winning career already behind him, Cox has shot to even greater heights of stardom as Logan Roy, the vindictive and ruthless yet aging head of a media empire on the hit HBO series "Succession." The narrative spine of the series centers on Roy's four adult children and their machinations to succeed him as head of the company, even as Roy himself refuses to let go of the reins of power.

With three award-winning seasons (13 Primetime Emmys and counting) already completed and the 4th season of "Succession" underway, Cox has become closely identified with "Succession" and Logan Roy to a whole new audience. So it wouldn't be that remarkable to learn that he probably has thoughts of his own about where he would like the character to go as the show heads into its fourth year.

Surprisingly, however, Cox doesn't necessarily need to see his ideas incorporated into the show. "My feelings about Logan Roy don't come into the picture," Brian Cox tells Looper in an exclusive interview. "It's about what the writers want, and you have to go down that road."