How Fans Really Feel About The House Of The Dragon Cast Overhaul

Fans who gather at the "House of the Dragon" subreddit are thus far fairly pleased with what they're seeing. A post by u/LoretiTV lauding the hard work of the show's new cast members has gotten over seven thousand upvotes at press time, with many fans weighing in to praise both individual actors and the generally positive comments regarding the program's casting at large.

Many fans are enjoying D'Arcy's take on Rhaenyra in particular. "Emma's first scene. Incredible. The agony on her face and the sounds of the birthing, it was pretty magnificent and gorey all at once. What an introduction!" remarked u/TofkaSpin, who was not alone in finding D'Arcy's portrayal of pain and agony wholeheartedly realistic, and enjoying her strong presence as a grown-up Rhaenyra.

But many had high praise for Cooke's portrayal of Alicent Hightower, as well. "She knew what she wanted to do with the role and just delivered," said u/babalon124. Many fans noted that Cooke's pedigree for excellent performances presages her ability to do well as Alicent, noting her work in "Thoroughbreds," among other films.

Not every fan had praise for the show's big time jump — specifically pertaining to the fact that much of the cast is still the same. "Love the logic of how only half the cast actually ages. Oh its been 10 years, give them a new haircut that will do," snarked u/gogommpr13.