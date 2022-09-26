Netflix's Bridgerton Lawsuit Is Over Before You Even Realized It Existed

Netflix is known for spending a pretty penny on its properties. From the $200 million "The Gray Man" to gambling approximately half of that money on Martin Scorsese and elaborate de-aging technology for 2019's "The Irishman," Netflix isn't afraid to spend a little dough. That's why it's understandable the streamer is a tad protective of their work.

In one such case, Netflix took legal action against Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow, a creative duo that turned their fandom of "Bridgerton" into popular TikTok videos and eventually an album titled "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical." That album ended up making the duo Grammy winners and inspired the pair to stage a musical, much to Netflix's chagrin.

"Barlow & Bear's conduct began on social media, but stretches 'fan fiction' well past its breaking point. It is blatant infringement of intellectual property rights," Netflix wrote in their copyright infringement suit in July, per Bloomberg. The suit was over a for-profit musical show at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. put on by the duo. The two canceled a planned show in London for September after the complaint was filed, according to Forbes.

It appears now this bizarre tale of copyright woes already has a conclusion, barely after it began.