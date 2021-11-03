This Is How Long Shonda Rhimes Wants Bridgerton To Run For

In a recent interview with Variety, producer Shonda Rhimes discussed all things "Bridgerton," including its success and whether or not she thinks breakout Season 1 star Regé-Jean Page will return (spoiler: she doesn't). The Shondaland head also discussed her long-term plans for the show, including just exactly how many seasons fans can expect. She told Variety, "There are eight Bridgerton siblings, and as far as I'm concerned, there are eight 'Bridgerton' seasons. And maybe more."

On creating the romance of "Bridgerton," Rhimes said, "What I loved was we were going to create this powerful, exciting, amazing romance. And then, for once in television, they were going to get to have their happily ever after versus — well, you know! In network television, you have to come up with 15 years of why a couple has to be apart." If Rhimes gets her eight seasons (or more), then it looks like fans will have seven more powerful and thrilling romances to look forward to indulging in over the next several years.

This is not to mention the "Bridgerton" prequel spinoff series currently in the works, with Rhimes herself penning it. She revealed that Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos called her personally to ask for a show about the "Bridgerton" character Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel. With all that in mind, it's safe to say that "Bridgerton" fans have a whole lot of content coming their way to be excited about.