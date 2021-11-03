This Is How Long Shonda Rhimes Wants Bridgerton To Run For
"Bridgerton," the Shonda Rhimes-produced romance series based on the book series of the same name by Julia Quinn, premiered on Netflix on December 25, 2020, and was instantly a massive success. Taking place in the Regency era of London, "Bridgerton" follows Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the titular aristocratic family in her pursuit of a husband. She meets Simon Basset, (Regé-Jean Page), a duke intent on never marrying. Daphne and Simon agree to enter a faux courtship so that Daphne can reap the benefits of attention from other suitors and Simon can fend off marriage expectations. Naturally, their plan backfires as the two begin to fall for one another.
Netflix viewers were immediately drawn to "Bridgerton," with 82 million member households within the first 28 days, to be exact. The massive success led to Netflix renewing the series for a second season almost immediately and renewing it for two more just a few months later. Season 2 is slated to premiere sometime in 2022 and will focus on the love story of another Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey (via Marie Claire).
While the wait for Season 2 likely isn't easy for fans, at least they know that they have a minimum of three more "Bridgerton" seasons on the horizon. But how many seasons can they expect in total? Rhimes answered this very question in a new interview.
Shonda Rhimes wants at least eight seasons of Bridgerton
In a recent interview with Variety, producer Shonda Rhimes discussed all things "Bridgerton," including its success and whether or not she thinks breakout Season 1 star Regé-Jean Page will return (spoiler: she doesn't). The Shondaland head also discussed her long-term plans for the show, including just exactly how many seasons fans can expect. She told Variety, "There are eight Bridgerton siblings, and as far as I'm concerned, there are eight 'Bridgerton' seasons. And maybe more."
On creating the romance of "Bridgerton," Rhimes said, "What I loved was we were going to create this powerful, exciting, amazing romance. And then, for once in television, they were going to get to have their happily ever after versus — well, you know! In network television, you have to come up with 15 years of why a couple has to be apart." If Rhimes gets her eight seasons (or more), then it looks like fans will have seven more powerful and thrilling romances to look forward to indulging in over the next several years.
This is not to mention the "Bridgerton" prequel spinoff series currently in the works, with Rhimes herself penning it. She revealed that Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos called her personally to ask for a show about the "Bridgerton" character Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel. With all that in mind, it's safe to say that "Bridgerton" fans have a whole lot of content coming their way to be excited about.