The Major Impact Robert De Niro Had On Meryl Streep's Acting Career

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Meryl Streep captivated an Austin audience with her introduction, sharing with them how Robert De Niro inspired her during her career. She began by telling a story which took place before she began working as an actress. Streep went with her friends to check out the film "Bang the Drum Slowly" because a mutual friend from college, Michael Moriarty, was starring in it. She recalls the group was quite taken by someone else in the cast. She said, "We all agreed that the kid they found in the South, non-actor, [was] clearly [a] non-actor, [gave an] incredible performance. We thought they must have scoured Appalachia to find this guy."

Shortly after that, the same group of friends went to check out the film "Mean Streets," and found that the same actor they were focused on during the last movie they saw was in this film too — and he was nothing like the character he played in "Bang the Drum Slowly." Streep said, "He's a New York punk ... and we were blown away. We scoured the credits and saw his name." She continued, "He's Robert De Niro. He's an actor. And it really blew me away."