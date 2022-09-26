The Ratings Battle Between Middle-Earth And Westeros Has Crowned A Winner

"House of the Dragon" and "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" have been in an exhaustive battle of the ages since their end-of-summer dueling debuts. Both series set out with similar goals of restoring faith to their once esteemed franchises. Many fans of both "Game of Thrones" and "The Hobbit" felt scorned and naturally were uneasy about returning to their fantastical worlds.

The infamous conclusion of "Game of Thrones" was seemingly universally loathed by viewers with an abysmal 30% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, they were so upset with the clumsy character development of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) that a petition was formed to remake the final season, which is still receiving signatures to this. Wanderers of Middle Earth suffered a similar fate with "The Lord of the Rings" prologue series "The Hobbit" which needlessly transformed the standalone novel into a bloated three-film saga.

With these new prequels expanding their respective worlds, each studio aimed to take viewers on a more fulfilling epic that features better storytelling (notably the creators of "Game of Thrones" aren't involved), extremely extravagant production values, and more diverse characters. These were mostly met with positive receptions (aside from a few ignorant exceptions) which boasted promising starts for each new series. However, as we pass each first season's halfway point, we have a clear winner from the staggering viewership numbers.