How Pearl Director Ti West Set Out To Make One Movie And Ended Up With Two - Exclusive

When filmmaker Ti West set out to make a new horror picture in early 2021 called "X," the last thing he probably thought he'd end up doing was making two movies.

But that's exactly what happened: "X" was released in March 2022 to critical acclaim and modest box office success (earning a profitable $14.5 million against a $1 million budget), and just six months later, "Pearl" — filmed three weeks after shooting was completed on "X" — arrived in theaters as well.

Set in 1918, "Pearl" features Mia Goth playing a young version of the title character, who is introduced in "X" as an elderly woman with a psychopathic bent. (In "X," Goth also plays adult film actress Maxine, whose crew encounters the murderous Pearl on her decrepit Texas farm.)

We learn in "X" that Pearl is embittered by her life and jealous of Maxine's youth and ambition. In "Pearl," we find out more about the traumatic upbringing that turned Pearl into a monster, capable of killing anyone who stands in her way without a second thought.

So how did West end up with two movies when he was initially making just one? Ti West tells Looper in an exclusive interview, "It occurred to me that [there's] a way to cannibalize everything that we have here and take the villain from the one movie and make her the star of another movie."