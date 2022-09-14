Ti West's X Sequel MaXXXine Is Giving Fans An Opportunity To Become Part Of The Horror Trilogy

In March of 2022, A24 released "X," a horror film written and directed by Ti West. Set in 1979, it follows Maxine "Max" Minx (Mia Goth), an aspiring actress, and her group of friends who travel to a rural town in Texas to use the guest house of an elder couple's property to film a pornographic film. While there, they then find themselves fighting for their lives against the elderly woman, Pearl (also portrayed by Goth), who is jealous of the youth and beauty of the young group — especially Max.

After the release of "X," it was announced that a prequel film called "Pearl" — which was directed by West and co-written by West and Goth — had been filmed directly after "X," with Goth returning to portray Pearl in her youth (via The Los Angeles Times). "Pearl," slated to be released on September 16, is set in 1918 and showcases Pearl's villain origin story.

Then, ahead of the release of "Pearl," there was another announcement to be made about the world of Max and Pearl — one more film, "MaXXXine," is officially in the works (via Deadline). The third installment is set after the events of "X" and will follow Max (with Goth reprising her role once again) setting out to Los Angeles to try to make it as an actress.

But wait, there's more — one more exciting announcement has been made about "MaXXXine" — here's what we know.