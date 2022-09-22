Pearl Director Ti West On Shooting His Secret Prequel, 1918's Relevance To Today, And More - Exclusive Interview

You were in quarantine in New Zealand, waiting to start shooting "X," and you started getting the idea for "Pearl," right?

At the time we were making "X," it was peak COVID, and we were fortunate enough to be going to New Zealand, which was a safe place to make a movie. We had spent a lot of effort getting a really tremendous crew, getting visas for everybody. We built a barn, we built a bunkhouse, we were putting a lot of effort into the infrastructure to make this movie "X." To me, when the future was so uncertain of whether we would ever be able to make a movie again, it was like, "We're fortunate enough to be here. What if we made two movies?" Then it was like, "How would such a thing happen? How would that make sense?"

I started to think that it'd be a waste to get rid of everything that we're building down here. Is there anything else we could do with it? I didn't think there was, because I thought a sequel to "X" didn't really seem that appealing, where more people go to a farm and get killed. There wasn't a movie there.

I had cast Mia Goth as Pearl and Maxine and we had been spending a lot of time talking about Pearl and her backstory. In "X," you don't really get to know a lot about Pearl's backstory because she's the villain in the movie and you don't have that insight other than the basic emotional aspect of it. We had been coming up with what her story was, and then it occurred to me that [there's] a way to cannibalize everything that we have here and take the villain from the one movie and make her the star of another movie.

The idea started forming from there. In those two weeks of mandatory quarantine to get into the country, I would FaceTime with [Goth] because she was still in New York and we would collaborate on an idea and we'd cranked out a script in two weeks.