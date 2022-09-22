The Pearl Scene That Terrified Mia Goth To Film

In a September 2022 interview with Bloody Disgusting, director and co-writer Ti West explained why he decided to use the extended monologue as the film's climax rather than something more action-packed. West said, "Well, the goal is always to take a relatively flashy, showy movie and have the climax be something not that. The climax of this movie should be about her psychological and emotional state, not about something blowing up or some crazy thing like that."

The director then went on to describe what the atmosphere was like on set while they were filming the scene, which they did about six takes of. West explained that everyone on set was hyper-aware of not interrupting Goth in any way, likening it to a dangerous stunt. He was also nervous about the possibility of having to interrupt it if Goth stumbled halfway through.

In the end, he never had to and has nothing but praise for Goth. "This is just a complete tour de force and credit to Mia, who A, could do it six times in a row in a day, and B, all of them were good, and she didn't mess it up. She came in so ready and prepared that we just got out of her way."