NCIS' Brian Dietzen Discusses His Character's On-Screen Romance - Exclusive

In the Season 20 premiere of "NCIS" — though we didn't get to see too much of Jimmy and Jessica — it was clear the pair was an item. But Brian Dietzen assures fans that there's plenty more to come in terms of the blossoming love story, which he views as a "refreshing" change to the long-running series.

"I like what's happening with it," says Dietzen. "To see two people who are co-workers on a television show have a healthy adult relationship with one another can be refreshing. There's a tried-and-true relationship mechanic on many different TV shows, which is 'will they, won't they.' Seeing each other from across the room and trying to draw that out as long as possible. It's tried and true for a reason — because it does work. But it's nice to see people be happy with one another sometimes, and that can also help deepen friendships and relationships amongst the rest of the team. I'm hoping that it goes toward that direction, which would be a nice change around 'NCIS.'"

Dietzen feels that a show filled with so much "heartbreak" needs this kind of storyline right now, especially coming off a season where the series lost its biggest star, Mark Harmon, who recently left the show after 19 years.

"There's been a lot of loss and a lot of heartbreak amongst romantic relationships in the past, whether it be on screen or off," he says. "Vance's wife, Jimmy's wife, Tony and Ziva, Bishop and Torres, Sloane and Gibbs — there's a lot of heartbreak, a lot of kisses on planes before people leave, and it would be nice to see something that's celebrated and perhaps lifted up."