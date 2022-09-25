How The Witcher: Blood Origin's Michelle Yeoh Decided On Her Character's Striking Eye Color

After Netflix's success in the supernatural fantasy genre with "The Witcher," the streamer is expanding that universe with the new mini-series "The Witcher: Blood Origin." The newest addition to "The Witcher" universe will take place 1,200 years before the main series and will tell the story of the very first Witcher. Based on a series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, "The Witcher" has grown into a powerhouse, with video games, merchandise, and now, two Netflix original series.

A Witcher is a hunter of the supernatural who gained special abilities at a young age that will aid them in their hunt for these beasts. "The Witcher" follows Geralt of Rivia, one of the world's many Witchers. "The Witcher: Blood Origin" will show the origins of these hunters of the supernatural.

Michelle Yeoh will play Scian, an Elf who will be part of the origin story of the Witchers. After being cast for the part, Yeoh learned that she would be making a very interesting production choice about the character. "I was able to choose the eye color for Scian," Yeoh said during Netflix TUDUM 2022.