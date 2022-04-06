Everything Everywhere's Stunt Coordinator Tells What It's Really Like Working With Michelle Yeoh - Exclusive

Although the press materials for "Everything Everywhere" state that Timothy Eulich trained Michelle Yeoh for her action sequences in the film, he tells Looper that the reality was somewhat different.

"We rehearsed her into these action sequences," he explains. "She takes exquisite care of her physical instrument and was fully prepared to do pretty much everything that we asked of her in this process ... We had about three days with her and maybe an hour or two each of those days, and she would come in and we would mark through everything, get her comfortable with the movements until she felt good, and then she would film it on her phone and go home."

Noting that Yeoh is in nearly every frame of the movie, Eulich says that watching her work on the action scenes was nothing short of inspiring. "As soon as we called action, she would just bring the energy up and just absolutely perform this beautiful ballet of violence. It was so cool to watch. Her work was very influential in my decision to go down this path, to be a stunt coordinator and action designer."

Off-camera, Eulich says it was evident that Yeoh "deeply and genuinely cared about every single person" working on the film. "She found out that I had a son and he was one year old while we were filming the movie," he recalls. "A couple of days later, she came to work with a gift for him. She had bought him a brand new Ferrari. It was made of plastic and only a toddler could fit into it, but still, that gesture was so appreciated. She's a legend in her performing career, and to me, a legend of a human being."

