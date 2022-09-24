We Finally Know When The Witcher: Blood Origin Will Premiere

With a roster that includes shows such as "Stranger Things," "The OA," and "Sense8," Netflix is no stranger to fans of all sorts of genres. The streaming service, however, got a hit in the fantasy supernatural field with the release of "The Witcher" in 2019.

Based on the book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, "The Witcher" focuses on a trio of characters, including Geralt of Rivia as the titular Witcher. Played by Henry Cavill, Geralt is a monster hunter whose abilities are boosted by magic.

Geralt, however, is not the only Witcher in the show's universe, which has led to speculation and question from many fans on where Witchers came from. Netflix is poised to answer those questions in a prequel series titled "The Witcher: Blood Origin," which will explore the events and individuals that led to the creation of the first Witcher. The prequel will also delve into the Elven civilization, which no longer exists in "The Witcher."

With fans eagerly anticipating the series, Netflix has now announced a premiere date for "The Witcher: Blood Origin."