The You Season 4 Preview Reintroduces Viewers To Joe Goldberg
Netflix's psychological thriller "You" is back for another season, and like in previous seasons, the dangerously charming main character Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) is getting a new look and life. Throughout the first three seasons of the show, we learn that you don't want to be the object of Joe's affection, as it usually leads to your untimely demise. Joe first appears as a quirky, intelligent, and rather charming young man in Season 1 of "You," but by the time the first episode of the series draws to a close, you know that he isn't all that he first appeared to be.
Joe is quick to become obsessed with women that intrigue him and tries to insert himself into their world at any cost. Throughout Seasons 1, 2, and 3 of "You", Joe commits heinous act after heinous act — culminating with the murder of his wife, Love (Victoria Pedretti), and the abandonment of his son in the final episode of Season 3 — but it didn't stop there. Joe abandons his past in the United States and heads to Europe to once again start anew. Netflix recently dropped a teaser trailer for Season 4, and it looks like Joe's most recent love interest from Season 3 — Marienne, (Tati Gabrielle), has also made her way across the pond.
Joe Goldberg is now Professor Jonathan Moore in London
Despite Season 3 ending with Joe in Paris, Season 4 of "You" is set to take place in London and will feature a new cast of characters that cross paths with Joe's reinvention of himself as a man of academia. During Netflix's TUDUM 2022, the Season 4 premiere date was announced in a teaser that included an introduction of the new cast and some details about the plot given through narration by Joe. The full plot of the show and the official Season 4 trailer are yet to be released, but it is pretty safe to assume that Joe, now Professor Jonathan Moore, will be back to his obsessively murderous ways.
The show's creator, Sera Gamble, disclosed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that "Joe is great when he's in an environment that's not natural to him, that's foreign to him." The show won't make it onto Netflix before the end of 2022 but is slated for release five episodes at a time in 2023. "You" Season 4 will be released in two parts — Part 1 premiering on February 10, 2023 (just four days before Valentine's Day), and Part 2 premieres a month later on March 10, 2023.