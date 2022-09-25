The You Season 4 Preview Reintroduces Viewers To Joe Goldberg

Netflix's psychological thriller "You" is back for another season, and like in previous seasons, the dangerously charming main character Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) is getting a new look and life. Throughout the first three seasons of the show, we learn that you don't want to be the object of Joe's affection, as it usually leads to your untimely demise. Joe first appears as a quirky, intelligent, and rather charming young man in Season 1 of "You," but by the time the first episode of the series draws to a close, you know that he isn't all that he first appeared to be.

Joe is quick to become obsessed with women that intrigue him and tries to insert himself into their world at any cost. Throughout Seasons 1, 2, and 3 of "You", Joe commits heinous act after heinous act — culminating with the murder of his wife, Love (Victoria Pedretti), and the abandonment of his son in the final episode of Season 3 — but it didn't stop there. Joe abandons his past in the United States and heads to Europe to once again start anew. Netflix recently dropped a teaser trailer for Season 4, and it looks like Joe's most recent love interest from Season 3 — Marienne, (Tati Gabrielle), has also made her way across the pond.