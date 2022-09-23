How Mariska Hargitay's Real-Life Husband Has Some Choice Words About Bensler

Being one of the most popular television couples has its positives and negatives. Just ask Jennifer Aniston, who theorized to Today why viewers were so obsessed with the couple for a decade. "I think there was something about unrequited love and really investing in those (relationships)," she said. "And you were investing in something that was very relatable: the one that you never could have or the one you wanted to be with, but they couldn't quite get it together."

For "Law & Order: SVU" fans, that obsession is Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), and viewers' fascination with the couple has lasted two decades, despite Meloni leaving the show in 2011. When he left the show without any conclusion for the couple, fans were incensed, something Meloni told TVLine he understood. "The fans really got the rug pulled out from under them," he said. "I am absolutely very empathetic about that; I get it."

Now that he's back in the "Law & Order ” universe, albeit "Organized Crime," any movement involving Benson and Stabler left fans constantly wanting more. Peter Hermann, Hargitay's real-life husband of 17 years, has some hilarious comments on what it's like being so close to the 'Bensler' mania.