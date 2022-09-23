The Rookie Actor Divulges An Exciting Change For John Coming In Season 5

Nathan Fillion has been a fan favorite for years due to his resume of likable characters and his charming demeanor. Early on, he appeared in a few smaller productions in films like "Dracula 2000" and "Blast from the Past" and TV series like "The Outer Limits" and "King of the Hill." It wasn't until 2002 that he landed the role of Captain Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds of the Serenity in "Firefly" that he began his journey to the center of our hearts. His roles in "Firefly" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" led to a friendship with Joss Whedon, which then led to roles in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Suicide Squad."

Perhaps his most prominent role is that of sarcastic and witty author-turned-honorary-homicide-detective Richard Castle in the comedic crime drama "Castle." After eight seasons of helping the NYPD solve crimes, he bounced around to many other short-lived projects before landing his most recent successful endeavor as the lead in ABC's "The Rookie."

Fillion plays John Nolan, a middle-aged construction worker who decides to start his life over after a divorce, landing him as the oldest rookie police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. After four seasons of trying to find his place, according to Entertainment Weekly, Fillion has revealed that John Nolan is finally capturing his dream and is finally on the path to success within the department.