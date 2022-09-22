How Queen Elizabeth II's Death Will Impact The James Bond Franchise

On September 8, 2022, the world received word that Queen Elizabeth II was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, United Kingdom. A mere few hours after this statement came to light, the news followed that she had died at the age of 96. She passed away surrounded by her family, and in response, her son, Prince Charles, was positioned as the new king of the United Kingdom. Her state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey on September 19, with a private ceremony taking place shortly after with only her closest family members in attendance.

Having ruled over the UK for just over 70 years — the longest of any British monarch in history — Queen Elizabeth II's death generated a ripple effect across the world. The UK and other nations mourned, individuals sent their condolences to the rest of the royal family, and on the day of her passing, television channels struggled to keep up with the quickly unfolding situation. Elsewhere on the media front, talk show host John Oliver's jokes about the queen were censored, and the impending season of Netflix's "The Crown" had to make some last-minute adjustments.

As it turns out, the death of Queen Elizabeth II will continue to be felt in the entertainment sphere for years to come — particularly in the James Bond franchise. Here's how.