Queen Elizabeth II's Death Is Already Having An Impact On Netflix's The Crown

There is an undeniable fascination with the British royal family that has endured for centuries. The monarchy has reigned over the British Empire (with varying degrees of authority) for as long as civilization can remember. For the last 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II has sat on the kingdom's throne, the longest of any British monarch. With a storied past stretching back to the middle of the 20th century, many stories can be told about the family and the reign — an undertaking that was taken on by the Netflix drama "The Crown" in 2016.

The series has documented some of the past century's most prominent events in Buckingham Palace in its four seasons. These include moments like the tragic death of Princess Diana and the relationships the royal family has had with politicians like John F. Kennedy and Margaret Thatcher. While the series has received mostly positive feedback from fans and critics alike, the royal family themselves have gotten in on the opinions. Prince Harry said, "They don't pretend to be news. It's fiction. ... But it's loosely based on the truth," he said in an interview with James Corden in February 2021. "It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that. I'm way more comfortable with 'The Crown' than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself."

However, anytime you're making a story about real people, you have to make plans for real events. The crew of "The Crown" did just that in making preparations for the untimely death of Queen Elizabeth II. Here is how they planned to deal with the death of the head of state.