Queen Elizabeth II's Death Is Already Having An Impact On Netflix's The Crown
There is an undeniable fascination with the British royal family that has endured for centuries. The monarchy has reigned over the British Empire (with varying degrees of authority) for as long as civilization can remember. For the last 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II has sat on the kingdom's throne, the longest of any British monarch. With a storied past stretching back to the middle of the 20th century, many stories can be told about the family and the reign — an undertaking that was taken on by the Netflix drama "The Crown" in 2016.
The series has documented some of the past century's most prominent events in Buckingham Palace in its four seasons. These include moments like the tragic death of Princess Diana and the relationships the royal family has had with politicians like John F. Kennedy and Margaret Thatcher. While the series has received mostly positive feedback from fans and critics alike, the royal family themselves have gotten in on the opinions. Prince Harry said, "They don't pretend to be news. It's fiction. ... But it's loosely based on the truth," he said in an interview with James Corden in February 2021. "It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that. I'm way more comfortable with 'The Crown' than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself."
However, anytime you're making a story about real people, you have to make plans for real events. The crew of "The Crown" did just that in making preparations for the untimely death of Queen Elizabeth II. Here is how they planned to deal with the death of the head of state.
They have their own form of Operation London Bridge
Operation London Bridge is the process for the country to move on after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. This process is one that has been in place, planned, and perfected for decades, since she took the throne in 1952. While it may not be at the forefront of the country's mind, the entertainment industry will also see a time of adjustment. When you have the same power structure for seven decades, there are ripples through every fabric of society. "The Crown" prepared for this by setting up their own version of Operation London Bridge.
Sources familiar with the situation told the New York Post that production on the series would temporarily be paused in the event the queen was to die during filming. While the plan was only for a week, it would be adjusted as needed for circumstances. With the 6th and final season filming as we speak, it is somewhat fitting that the series is coming to an end at the same time the monarch's reign passes on to her son. While the series doesn't seem to be bringing us anywhere near the present day, fans should expect some kind of dedication as the sun sets on both the series and Queen Elizabeth II.