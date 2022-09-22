Dan Aykroyd Wishes This Ghostbusters Scene Had Lasted Longer

It's easy to watch "Ghostbusters" and simply see it as a crowd-pleasing and entertaining comedy. However, when you start looking at the bigger picture, it's hard to deny the influence the film has had on the entertainment industry. The 1984 sci-fi horror comedy follows a team of New York parapsychologists who open up a ghost-hunting business and must use their wits to take down an especially powerful paranormal force. Starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, and Rick Moranis, the film was a blockbuster hit, ranking as the second highest grossing film of 1984 (behind "Beverly Hills Cop") with a gross of nearly $230 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). "Ghostbusters" remains beloved by audiences and critics, sporting a 97% Fresh Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film received two Oscar nominations (via IMDb) and spawned a sequel in 1989 as well as a 2016 reboot and a second sequel in 2021.

"Ghostbusters" is commonly recognized as being one of the first comedies to employ grand-scaled special effects. Its success helped in the creation of similar effects-driven comedies from "Beetlejuice" to "R.I.P.D" (via National Post). Ultimately, the effects in "Ghostbusters" help elevate the comedy, and it's hard to imagine so many of the film's iconic moments without them. However, one effects-heavy scene could have gone much further.