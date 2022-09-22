Avatar's Theatrical Rerelease Reportedly Contains A Big Surprise For Fans
In 2009, James Cameron's "Avatar" swooped in and left a massive unexpected impact. The film not only won multiple Academy Awards but also dominated the box office enough to become the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). With that amount of success to its credit, It's no wonder Disney is going all out on the "Avatar" franchise. Producer Jon Landau has already teased the series going past its fifth planned film when we haven't even seen the second one yet. "Avatar: The Way of Water" is officially on the way for this December, and fans couldn't be more excited about it. The trailer for the upcoming sequel has already put up a stunning number of views.
The first "Avatar" movie is also returning to theaters to help promote the sequel, so fans will get the chance to become acquainted with the world of Pandora all over again with remastered visuals. However, those who are planning to hit the theaters soon should expect more than a pleasant scratch to that nostalgic itch because the "Avatar" rerelease isn't just a simple visit to the past. Reportedly, the theatrical return of "Avatar" has got a big surprise for fans.
The rerelease shows off some sequel footage
These days, we're probably used to sticking around even after a movie ends. And who could blame us? The constant teases of future sequels and projects tagged at the end of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have conditioned many to stay in their seats patiently, even as the credits begin to roll. Well, for the rerelease of "Avatar," it's probably a good idea to keep all that in mind. According to Deadline, overseas audiences who have already had the chance to watch the "Avatar" rerelease witnessed some new footage from "Avatar: The Way of Water." But Deadline further reported that what's really interesting about the footage is that it seems to differ depending on the market. That means that what Korean fans got in terms of the sneak footage tagged at the end was apparently not the same as what was seen in France.
North American fans could witness a rewarding but wholly unique experience in new sequel footage when the "Avatar" rerelease hits theaters on September 23. We can only hope that whatever footage from "Avatar: The Way of Water" is shown gives more insight into what to expect from the plot. However, if these are the same scenes shown off during D23 Expo, the story of "Avatar: The Way of Water" might still exist as the biggest question until the film's premiere. In any case, sequel footage is still enough to get fans even more hyped. Speaking of the premiere, "Avatar: The Way of Water," is scheduled to come out on December 16.