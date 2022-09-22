Avatar's Theatrical Rerelease Reportedly Contains A Big Surprise For Fans

These days, we're probably used to sticking around even after a movie ends. And who could blame us? The constant teases of future sequels and projects tagged at the end of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have conditioned many to stay in their seats patiently, even as the credits begin to roll. Well, for the rerelease of "Avatar," it's probably a good idea to keep all that in mind. According to Deadline, overseas audiences who have already had the chance to watch the "Avatar" rerelease witnessed some new footage from "Avatar: The Way of Water." But Deadline further reported that what's really interesting about the footage is that it seems to differ depending on the market. That means that what Korean fans got in terms of the sneak footage tagged at the end was apparently not the same as what was seen in France.

North American fans could witness a rewarding but wholly unique experience in new sequel footage when the "Avatar" rerelease hits theaters on September 23. We can only hope that whatever footage from "Avatar: The Way of Water" is shown gives more insight into what to expect from the plot. However, if these are the same scenes shown off during D23 Expo, the story of "Avatar: The Way of Water" might still exist as the biggest question until the film's premiere. In any case, sequel footage is still enough to get fans even more hyped. Speaking of the premiere, "Avatar: The Way of Water," is scheduled to come out on December 16.