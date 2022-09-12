Avatar Producer Jon Landau Teases The Future Of The Movies Past Avatar 5

The D23 Expo was chock full of exciting revelations and certainly hinted at some amazing projects on the horizon for fans to enjoy. Even "Avatar: The Way of the Water" was on display, and certain individuals involved may have hinted that fans could be seeing a lot more of Pandora than they initially were led to believe.

The first "Avatar" film, directed by James Cameron, outdid all expectations. Besides receiving plenty of critical acclaim (via Rotten Tomatoes), the film had massive success at the box office (via Box Office Mojo). And on top of that, the motion picture won several Academy Awards. It did so well that four sequels were ordered, starting with "Avatar: The Way of the Water" (via Deadline). Several of the main cast members from the first film are back, including frequent Cameron collaborator Sigourney Weaver. The motion picture has been in development for some time, but despite the wait, fans shouldn't sleep on Cameron, considering he has proven his excellence at the sequel game with "Terminator 2" and "Aliens." Those success stories have arguably led both franchises to spawn several more titles and last longer than anyone could have originally imagined.

It's difficult for most franchises to get past the first film, let alone get to the fifth chapter. But the folks behind "Avatar" feel very confident they can accomplish that ambitious goal and more.