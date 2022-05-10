The First Avatar: The Way Of Water Trailer Put Up Stunning Viewer Numbers In Its First Day

It's been a long wait for the second installment in James Cameron's "Avatar" series, "Avatar: The Way of Water," but luckily, fans won't have to wait too much longer, as the film is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 16, 2022. The first "Avatar" remains the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, with an astounding gross of $2.847 billion (per Box Office Mojo). For a film that came out in 2009, and in a world where the Marvel Cinematic Universe has continued to prove its dominance, it's truly an amazing feat that "Avatar" has managed to hold (and recapture) its top spot at the box office.

However, given that the film came out in 2009, it would be normal for movie audiences, in general, to wonder if the four planned sequels could recapture that same level of success. Well, 20th Century has finally tested the waters by releasing the first trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" for everyone to see on Monday. As far as marketing goes, trailers are a great way to gauge audience interest in a forthcoming project. As it turns out, if the viewing numbers for the "Avatar" sequel's trailer are anything to go by, then interest in the film is exceptionally high indeed.