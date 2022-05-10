The First Avatar: The Way Of Water Trailer Put Up Stunning Viewer Numbers In Its First Day
It's been a long wait for the second installment in James Cameron's "Avatar" series, "Avatar: The Way of Water," but luckily, fans won't have to wait too much longer, as the film is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 16, 2022. The first "Avatar" remains the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, with an astounding gross of $2.847 billion (per Box Office Mojo). For a film that came out in 2009, and in a world where the Marvel Cinematic Universe has continued to prove its dominance, it's truly an amazing feat that "Avatar" has managed to hold (and recapture) its top spot at the box office.
However, given that the film came out in 2009, it would be normal for movie audiences, in general, to wonder if the four planned sequels could recapture that same level of success. Well, 20th Century has finally tested the waters by releasing the first trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" for everyone to see on Monday. As far as marketing goes, trailers are a great way to gauge audience interest in a forthcoming project. As it turns out, if the viewing numbers for the "Avatar" sequel's trailer are anything to go by, then interest in the film is exceptionally high indeed.
Avatar: The Way of Water's trailer brought in 148 million viewers on its first day
Per The Hollywood Reporter, Disney and 20th Century revealed that the very first trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" put up some truly stunning numbers on its first day, pulling in over 148 million views. Interestingly, 23 million of those views came out of China. According to the report, those numbers eclipse those recent "Star Wars" film trailers, including that of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." When compared to other trailers that were released in a similar way, only "F9: The Fast Saga" beats it, with 202 million views in its first 24 hours.
When examining the individual trailers from around social media, the Twitter trailer currently sits at 17.2 million viewers and the YouTube trailer is at 12 million views, both as of May 10 at 10:30 pm ET. These are truly incredible numbers that all but prove that interest in James Cameron's burgeoning franchise is still very much a pop culture phenomenon. Now whether or not "Avatar: The Way of Water" can pull in the same kind of box office success that the first film did remains to be seen, but these early trailer numbers are definitely promising.