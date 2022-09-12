D23 Showcases Six Avatar: The Way Of Water Scenes But Still Doesn't Answer The Biggest Question

Disney's D23 event is a chance for the company to show off vaunted properties and upcoming projects. Considering the fanfare surrounding the hyped sequel to "Avatar," it would make sense for Disney to highlight "The Way of Water." As such, the company showed off several scenes from the upcoming movie, and as awesome as they were, the larger story of the sequel is still a bit hazy. As reported by Variety, the new footage from "The Way of Water" showed off Sigourney Weaver's new child-like character of Kiri, a showcase of underwater special effects made specifically for the movie, the children of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and an aggressive group of human-controlled avatars.

However, the biggest question, even after this new footage, is what the overall story of "Avatar: The Way of Water" is about. At this point, we can only make educated guesses, and the movie's plot is still mostly obfuscated. The only thing that really sticks out from this new footage is that Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) will be returning to act as a villain in the film and that his consciousness has somehow been transferred into an avatar body, much like Jake at the end of the original movie. It does make sense, though, as to why the major plot points of "Avatar: The Way of Water" remain hidden, and that is to build continuing interest in seeing the film when it finally does come out. Either way, let's hope James Cameron's visual journey to Pandora is just as impressive as the first time, even 13 years later.