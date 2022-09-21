The Woman King's Brutal Training Regimen Brought Thuso Mbedu To Tears

"The Woman King" is finally here, and so far, critics and fans are responding with high praise (via Rotten Tomatoes). After its first weekend at the box office, the film earned about $19 million (via Deadline). The story is based on historical fact, focusing on The Kingdom of Dahomey, a powerful community in Africa during the 18th and 19th centuries. Dahomey protected its people through an elite army of warrior women known as the Agojie, and "The Woman King" tells the story of them and their leader, Nanisca (Viola Davis). However, the audience arguably views the movie through the lens of Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), a young woman of Dahomey that is offered to King Ghezo (John Boyega) after he disowns her for not agreeing to be the wife of a man that physically abused her.

In "The Woman King," Nawi has to undergo plenty of challenges and intense training to become part of the Agojie. Fans are witness early on in the movie to their incredible fighting abilities and strength to take down male warriors twice their size. It's clear that all of the actors who play members of the Agojie, like Davis, Lashana Lynch's Izogie, Sheila Atim's Amenza, Masali Baduza's Fumbe, and more had to train considerably for their roles to be able to perform the physical actions required. Davis explained while speaking on The Tonight Show that she even trained as long as five hours per day.

Mbedu recently revealed that the brutal training regimen even brought her to tears.