Viola Davis And Thuso Mbedu On Playing The Heroes Of The Woman King - Exclusive Interview

You both kick some serious butt in this movie. What was training like?

Davis: Brutal. Let me find a good word for it: brutal. Did I say brutal?

Mbedu: Let me say it again. Brutal.

Davis: Literally, I said to myself, "It's not going to work. We need to sit down with everyone so I could tell them it's not going to work. I can't get my heart rate up like that because I'll have a stroke. I'm over 50." The weightlifting ... Because they wanted me to bulk up, Gabriela Mclain, our trainer, showed me a picture of a woman that had muscles on her shoulders. I said, "Gabi, that's not going to work." She said, "Oh, Viola, it's going to work. Okay, come on. Let's get started."

It got heavier and heavier until it's these 40-pound weights [for an] hour and a half a day. Three and a half hours of martial arts, weaponry training, punching, kicking, the shoulder —

Mbedu: Combat training.

Davis: Yeah — combat training, sprinting on the treadmill ... Listen, the most I've sprinted on the treadmill — and I was proud of myself, when I was in my thirties, early forties — is 7.4 [mph]. I could sprint for about 40 minutes, and I thought that was slick. I was 9.4, 9.4, 10 on the treadmill for three seconds.

Mbedu: I'll take that three seconds any day.

Davis: It was brutal.

Mbedu: I went from struggling with two and a half pounds, literally going, "Gabi, I can't," to lifting 20, 30 pounds. But that didn't go from zero to a hundred. It took work, it took discipline, it took commitment. It took tears — literal tears. Gabi made me cry.