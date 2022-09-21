NCIS Season 20 Premiere Set A Very Bad Series Record

If there is one thing that CBS continues to benefit from, it is naval crimes. With an impressive three spin-offs and over 400 episodes to the flagship series, "NCIS" does not seem to be slowing down (via IMDb). The crime procedural first gained momentum as a backdoor pilot in the law series "JAG" but has since developed a recognizable legacy in its own right. Now entering its 20th Season, characters come and go, but the song remains the same.

Season 20, Episode 1 of "NCIS" starts with a bang in an epic crossover episode with the sister series "NCIS: Hawai'i." Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) join the main office as Alden Parker (Gary Cole) evades the FBI after being framed for murder. Just another day at the office. Luckily for Parker, two agencies are on the case, causing fans of "NCIS" to all say the same thing about the premiere. But while many viewers were enamored with the crossover event, the series' newest record tells a different story.