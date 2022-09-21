Andor Episode 1 Features A Beloved Droid Hiding In Plain Sight

Set during the height of the Empire's power, in the darkest hours of the "Star Wars" timeline, "Andor" has already left critics stunned. The series explores how one man becomes dedicated to the cause of the Rebel Alliance. Diego Luna reprises his character from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" as the titular Cassian Andor, the man who will someday lead a team of reluctant heroes to steal the blueprints for the Death Star. However, as "Andor" opens, that future is still five years away, and Cassian is just an ordinary man trying to survive in a hostile galaxy.

The first episode of "Andor" takes place in some locations we've never seen in a live-action "Star Wars" setting. The episode opens on Morlana One, a dark and watery world under corporate control that seems like a constant flood risk from the seawater rising around it. From there, the bulk of the episode takes place on the dusty, hard-bitten planet of Ferrix, which feels reminiscent of Tatooine, but without that planet's constant sunlight.

While "Andor" finally gives "Star Wars" fans a look at brand new locations in the franchise's galaxy-spanning universe, it also provides enough elements familiar to longtime fans that the show still feels like a lived-in part of that universe. For example, fans who paid close attention may have noticed a very familiar droid putzing around in "Andor" Episode 1.