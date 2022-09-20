SNL Just Keeps On Hemorrhaging Cast Members Ahead Of Season 48
Another "Saturday Night Live" great is leaving the series behind.
Since the late night variety show's inception in 1975, "Saturday Night Live" has served as a launching point for some of the most iconic American comedians in the last five decades. Numerous superstars have emerged from Studio 8H, including Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykroyd, and Tina Fey – and "SNL" has always boasted a revolving door of talent, where one star leaves, and another is born. Summer hiatuses on "SNL" are known to bring changes, either from the cast, or from executive producer Lorne Micheals, who still rules over the show after 47 seasons.
Season 48 is on track to be one of the most interesting yet, though, as a surprising number of comedians have called it curtains for various reasons. Season 47 saw the departure of superstars Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney, all who have a healthy dose of projects outside the NBC staple (via Deadline). It was announced earlier this month that Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, and newcomer Aristotle Athari would not be returning for Season 48 (via TV Line).
Now, another "Saturday Night Live" veteran is on their way out. That means eight cast members who audiences have grown to love won't be on screen when Season 48 debuts this October.
Chris Redd is leaving SNL
Chris Redd has confirmed in a statement obtained by Variety that he will be leaving "Saturday Night Live" ahead of Season 48.
Redd joined the NBC production in 2017 and quickly became a rising star, working on several memorable sketches, including "Come Back, Barack," a slow jam that serves as a tribute to the former American President. The comedian received his first Emmy for penning the infectious tune, which he performed alongside Chance the Rapper and "SNL" veteran Kenan Thompson. Redd has also been praised for his Kanye West impression, proving his talents don't end at writing.
"Being a part of 'SNL' has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth," Redd said in his statement. "Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire 'SNL' organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can't thank you all enough."
What's next for the comedian? Redd is on track to release an HBO Max comedy special, which he filmed in St. Louis earlier this year (via St. Louis Magazine). Variety also reports that he is developing a film at Universal Pictures titled "Cyber Monday," though details are slim at this junction. Per Deadline, the actor will also be seen in the Neil Bogart biopic as DJ Frankie "Hollywood" Crocker, who helped pioneer the popularity of New York's WBLS radio station.