SNL Just Keeps On Hemorrhaging Cast Members Ahead Of Season 48

Another "Saturday Night Live" great is leaving the series behind.

Since the late night variety show's inception in 1975, "Saturday Night Live" has served as a launching point for some of the most iconic American comedians in the last five decades. Numerous superstars have emerged from Studio 8H, including Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykroyd, and Tina Fey – and "SNL" has always boasted a revolving door of talent, where one star leaves, and another is born. Summer hiatuses on "SNL" are known to bring changes, either from the cast, or from executive producer Lorne Micheals, who still rules over the show after 47 seasons.

Season 48 is on track to be one of the most interesting yet, though, as a surprising number of comedians have called it curtains for various reasons. Season 47 saw the departure of superstars Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney, all who have a healthy dose of projects outside the NBC staple (via Deadline). It was announced earlier this month that Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, and newcomer Aristotle Athari would not be returning for Season 48 (via TV Line).

Now, another "Saturday Night Live" veteran is on their way out. That means eight cast members who audiences have grown to love won't be on screen when Season 48 debuts this October.