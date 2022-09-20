Dallas Dupree Young Reveals His Special Encounters With Ralph Macchio And William Zabka On Cobra Kai - Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Dallas Dupree Young said he had some "very intuitive conversations" with both Ralph Macchio and William Zabka when they gave him the layout of Season 4 and Kenny's character arc. "When I talked with William Zabka, being in his presence was a great environment for me. He was so respectful and so nice. He has this great energy to him every single day he comes to set," Young said.

Young also recalled a moving conversion he had with Macchio and Zabka after filming Kenny's All-Valley Tournament fight scene opposite Robby in the last episode of Season 4. "[Ralph] was watching it, and I had no idea he was there. He came up to me and said, 'Hey kid, I want to let you know, you just got us another season with that.' I was like, 'Oh, I appreciate it. Thank you.' He was like, 'No, for real. That was incredible work,'" Young remembered. "Same thing for William. He grabbed me and said, 'That was something special.' It's been great."

Young's turn as Kenny was so impressive that he went from playing a recurring character to a series regular on "Cobra Kai" Season 5 — which gives the teen actor more opportunities to take in the "hopelessly stuck in the 1980s" humor of Zabka's Johnny Lawrence. "Oh, I love it," Young said, laughing. "The funny thing about it is, that's literally William in real life — his energy is like that, his humor. He's so humorous. He's hilarious in real life, so it definitely plays well on camera."

All five seasons of "Cobra Kai" are streaming exclusively on Netflix.