Cobra Kai's Griffin Santopietro Talks Anthony LaRusso's Big Dilemma In Season 4 And Superheroes - Exclusive Interview

As we find out in Season 4, Anthony LaRusso is not following in his dad's footsteps because you're more on the bully side of the equation. To me, that's the interesting part of the show, that things don't always go the way you might expect them to go.

Yeah, absolutely. I thought it was a really interesting way to go, where you put Daniel's son in a bully situation of being the bully instead of the victim like Daniel was. I think the show has always been subverting that expectation, obviously starting out with showing Johnny's side of the story. I just thought it was an interesting way to go. It'd be so easy just to make Daniel's son just another Daniel.

Anthony is not a straight-up bully, though. There is some hesitancy there. Anthony knows what he's doing is wrong, but then again, there's the crowd that pressures him, which makes the character more complex. That has to be the most ideal situation for an actor, to have some complexity instead of a black-and-white role.

Yeah, totally. Someone said this to me that it's important to tell the bystander story as well as the bully and victim ... a lot of kids these days aren't always so malicious in bullying. Their friends do it, so they do it with them. [It's interesting being on the show for] years and then finally getting to have this storyline, because this whole time Anthony's just been a jerk, and no one really knows why. But [it's important] to actually show that Anthony doesn't really want to do this. He doesn't know what else to do.

What's the biggest thing you want teens to take away from your storyline this season?

I think it's important to show that a lot of kids can relate to having their friends bully someone or people they know and being involved in that. And I think it's important to show that it can happen so fast, and it does. Just because you get caught up in it, it doesn't mean you're a bad person. It just means that you need to find who your real friends are — especially since Anthony's in eighth grade during it, and eighth grade is a very stressful year when it comes to social atmosphere. So, I think it's important for people to see that anybody can get caught up in this stuff. It's just about finding who you are and finding your people.